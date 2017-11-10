US military aircraft crashes in Japan’s Okinawa - Kyodo

US military aircraft crashes in Japan’s Okinawa - KyodoBy Dhwani Mehta
The Japanese news agency, Kyodo, is out with the latest headlines, citing that the US military aircraft crashed in Japan’s Okinawa.
Earlier today, Reuters reported Japan’s military, as saying that a US Navy aircraft carrier, the Ronald Reagan conducted drills with a Japanese warship in waters around Okinawa.
Japan’s Maritime Self Defence Force said in a statement, as cited by Reuters, ”the exercise with the Reagan strike group, which began on Saturday, involves vessels sailing from the Bashi Channel, which separates the Philippines and Taiwan, to seas around Japan’s southwest island nearer to North Korea.”
