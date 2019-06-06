US-Mexico tariff talks to resume at 5:30 pm ET at State Department after 'very good discussion' - CNBC

US-Mexico tariff talks are reported by CNBC, citing Mexican top official, to resume at 5:30 pm ET at State Department after what has been reported to have been 'very good discussion' earlier today.

The markets have been risk-on into the close on the noise that Trump will delay tariffs as there has been little progress, and not enough to see a deal by the close of play this week, pointing towards a let up from the Trump administration, seeking a deal rather than to punish Mexico with tariffs and thus harm US business at the same time - a deal is what both sides are working towards.

In other related news updates, there has been some developments and reports that there US troops will be sent to the Guatemalan 'frontera' to stem migrant flows going north and Mexico will allow the U.S. to deport Central American asylum seekers.