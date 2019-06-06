US-Mexico tariff talks to resume at 5:30 pm ET at State Department after 'very good discussion' - CNBC

US-Mexico tariff talks are reported by CNBC, citing Mexican top official, to resume at 5:30 pm ET at State Department after what has been reported to have been 'very good discussion' earlier today.
The markets have been risk-on into the close on the noise that Trump will delay tariffs as there has been little progress, and not enough to see a deal by the close of play this week, pointing towards a let up from the Trump administration, seeking a deal rather than to punish Mexico with tariffs and thus harm US business at the same time - a deal is what both sides are working towards.
In other related news updates, there has been some developments and reports that there US troops will be sent to the Guatemalan 'frontera' to stem migrant flows going north and Mexico will allow the U.S. to deport Central American asylum seekers.
- USD/MXN is currently trading +0.16%, edging lower on the day from a high of 19.8402 to a low of 19.5125.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1250 after the ECB
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1250, stabilizing after the ECB committed to low rates through H1 2020, but offered a higher rate for its new TLTRO funding scheme. The pair is off the highs but above the pre-ECB levels.
GBP/USD eases from 1.2740 resistance area
The GBP/USD pair is back to struggle with 1.2700 after failing to extend gains past the weekly high at 1.2743. Intensifying trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weigh on the pair.
USD/JPY technical analysis: Support holds at 108.00 handle
USD/JPY is creating a base near the 108.00 figure. Buyers need to break beyond 108.50 to generate bullish momentum. A breakout beyond 108.50 should lead to 108.80 and 109.20 to the upside.
Gold holds in techncially bullish territory above 20-D EMA, eyes $1,357.66
Gold prices have picked up a safe-haven bid and should the global macro gloom and doom story continue, portfolio diversification will likely keep the price propped up.
NFP leading indicators: Stalled hard data negates positive signal for US jobs report
Things have been looking good in the US labor market for a while now, but the positive employment trend in the United States economy could be halted tomorrow, when May's US jobs report will be released.