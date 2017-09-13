US: ‘MEGA’ still the best acronym for the $ - ING

US: ‘MEGA’ still the best acronym for the $ - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
According to Viraj Patel, Research Analyst at ING, it appears as though global markets have decided to put their geopolitical noise-cancelling headphones on, with risky assets starting to rally again after a difficult few weeks.
Key Quotes
“Certainly the dollar’s recovery of late may be more of a corrective move, rather than any Fed rate hike ‘FOMO’; US inflation data (PPI today, CPI tomorrow) will be a big test of how far the USD can recover. In the absence of any major positive surprises, we still think ‘MEGA’ – Making Everyone (Else) Great Again – is the best acronym to describe the current state of play for the $.”
