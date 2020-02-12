US may lower China's purchase quota slightly amid coronavirus – Global Times

Wang Tao, Chief China Economist of UBS said on Wednesday, the US may, informally, slightly slow China's purchase quota amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP), if China expands its US imports on a large-scale, as reported by Global Times.

Wang further said: “As NCP has spread across the country and could deal a major blow to China's economy, it will be difficult for China to raise its purchases of US products as agreed in the phase one trade deal.”

Meanwhile, Wei Jianguo, a Former Chinese Vice Commerce Minister, told Global Times: “The US should show its understanding toward China's difficult situation before China makes any move.”

He added that "China values the trade deal and is trying its best to act in line with the agreement."

Earlier today, White House National Security Adviser O'Brien said that the China coronavirus could have an impact on the size of China's purchases of agricultural products from the US.