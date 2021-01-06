US: Markit Services PMI drops to 54.8 in December vs. 55.3 expected

- Service sector in US lost momentum in December.
- US Dollar Index clings to small daily gains near mid-89s.
The economic activity in the US' service sector expanded at a softer pace in December than it did in November with the IHS Markit Services PMI retreating to 54.8 from 58.4. This reading came in lower than the flash estimate and the market expectation of 55.3.
Further details of the publication revealed that the Composite PMI fell to its lowest level in three months at 55.3 from 58.6.
Commenting on the data, "rising virus case numbers took an increasing toll on the US economy in December, with business activity, order books and employment all growing at much-reduced rates," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit. "The slowdown was especially steep in the service sector, where stricter social distancing measures hit consumer-facing businesses in particular."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen posting modest daily gains at 89.55.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has fallen to around 1.23, off the highest since 2018 as rising US yields boost the dollar. Earlier, the greenback dropped on Democrats pull ahead in Georgia's special runoffs, opening the door to more fiscal stimulus. ADP's jobs report showed a loss of 123,000 jobs.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 as the dollar gains some ground
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.36, reversing its gains. Earlier, the dollar dropped as Democrats pulled ahead in Georgia. The US ADP jobs report missed estimates. and the Federal Reserve's minutes are eyed.
Gold corrects further from 2-month tops, dives to $1925 area
Gold extended its retracement slide from near two-month tops and refreshed daily lows, around the $1925 region during the early North American session.
Georgia Elections: Markets to surf higher on imminent blue wave, USD to chop around
Democrats are on course to win effective control of the Senate, completing a "blue wave." Markets are set to cheer prospects of additional stimulus, coming as soon as this month.
US Dollar Index: A move to 89.00 is shaping up
The pessimism surrounding the dollar remains well and sound early in 2021, with DXY dropping to new lows in the 89.20 area on Wednesday.