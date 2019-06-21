US: Markit Manufacturing PMI (preliminary) comes in at 50.1 in June vs. 50.4 expected, DXY drops below 96.50

According to the preliminary data published by the IHS Markit, the business activity in the manufacturing sector in the United States is expected to expand at a very soft pace in June with the headline Manufacturing PMI dropping to 50.1 in June from 50.5 in May and falling short of the market expectation of 50.4

With the initial reaction, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of six major currencies, came under a renewed pressure and fell to its lowest level in two weeks below 96.50.

Further details of the publication showed that the service sector weakened in June with the Services PMI edging lower to 50.7 from 50.9.

Commenting on the data, “Business activity edged closer to stagnation in June, expanding at the slowest rate since February 2016 and rounding off a second quarter in which the survey data point to the pace of economic expansion slipping to 1.4%," said Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at the IHS Markit.