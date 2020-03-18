The last time the NYSE was closed was in 2012 when much of the Wall Street financial district was flooded by Hurricane Sandy. Joseph Trevisani, an analyst at FXStreet, reviews the US equity markets in the last crises.

Key quotes

“After the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001, the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq did not open and remained closed for four days.”

“On the first day of reopened NYSE trading, the Dow fell 684 points. By the end of the week, the Dow was down over 14% and the S&P 500 index has lost 11.6%.”

“Within one month the Dow had regained all but a few of the points lost from the 9/11 attacks.”

“In 2008 and 2009 the NYSE stayed open throughout more than a year of turmoil.”

“The largest post-war decline in the Dow remains the 22.4% loss, 508 points, on Black Monday, October 19, 1987. The Dow rose 102.27 points in the next session, a one-day record. It took two years for the market to fully recover its losses.”

“The greatest on day percentage loss was on December 12th, 1914 when the Dow dropped 23.5%.”