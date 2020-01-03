US Marines have detained pro-Iran militia commanders in Iraq – Reuters

Reuters is out with the latest statement, citing that US Marines have detained pro-Iran militia commanders in Iraq.

This news comes amid rife tensions between the US and Iraq after US officials confirmed responsibility for missile attack at Baghdad airport, killing Qassim Soleimani.

The latest headline will add to the ongoing US-Mid East geopolitical tensions and continue to remain oil supportive. At the press time, WTI jumps nearly 3% to regain $ 63 mark for the first time since September 2019.