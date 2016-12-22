US: Many questions exist about Trump’s policies - BNPP

President-elect Donald Trump’s policies are at the centre of the risk paradigm in the US suggests analysts at BNP Paribas.

Key Quotes

“Will fiscal policy under/over deliver? How far will Trump go on de-regulation? Will there be tariffs on Mexican and Chinese imports? What will happen to the 20 current Free Trade Agreements? What does Trump’s soft-power approach to US business mean for doing business in the US? With monetary policy going toe-to-toe with fiscal policy, what are the potential ramifications? Will there be a tweetstorm or phone call that unsettles international relations? Obviously, there are many more questions than answers at this point, but there are certainly a lot more and larger tail risks than before with an undercurrent of an improved outlook – largely on the back of expected fiscal stimulus.”