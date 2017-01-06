US: Manufacturing PMI slips to eight-month low in May - Markit

By Eren Sengezer

"Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index was above the 50.0 no-change value, but signaled the weakest improvement in business conditions since last September," reported Markit on Thursday.

Key quotes:

  • The latest reading pointed to a further growth slowdown from the 22-month high recorded in January (55.0). Weaker new business growth and softer job creation helped to offset a marginally stronger upturn in production volumes
  • May data indicated that manufacturing output increased for the twelfth month running. The rate of expansion picked up slightly from April’s seven-month low, but remained relatively modest overall
  • New order levels increased again in May, although the rate of expansion was the least marked recorded since September 2016
  • Manufacturing firms noted that sustained staff hiring had helped to alleviate capacity pressures
  • Payroll numbers increased at a modest pace in May, although the latest rise was much softer than the 18-month peak seen in December 2016