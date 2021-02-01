US Manufacturing PMI Preview: Strong numbers to support the dollar

American business attitudes have remained resolute in the fourth quarter with firms investing for the recovery even as Retail Sales turned negative in the holiday season. The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) is expected to slip to 59.5 in January from 60.7 in December, setting the stage for Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls. According to FXStreet’s Analyst Joseph Trevisani, the US dollar will be supported by a good report.
Key quotes
“The Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) is forecast to drop to 59.5 in January from 60.7 in December. The New Orders Index was 67.9 and the Employment Index was 51.5 in December.”
“The business community is preparing for the recovery with investment spending and inventory building, convinced that the retreat of the pandemic will not only enable a return to normal but encourage a burst of relief spending.”
“The optimism has not yet carried over into hiring. Employers are waiting for proof that the projected surge in consumption takes place before committing to new workers. The ISM employment Index has been the laggard of the Manufacturing Indexes only reaching 52.1 in October.”
“Dollar will be supported by strong ISM numbers but the main game this week is the payrolls report on Friday.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
