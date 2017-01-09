US: Manufacturing output expands at weakest pace since June 2016 - Markit

US: Manufacturing output expands at weakest pace since June 2016 - MarkitBy Eren Sengezer
"August’s PMI reading signalled a further improvement in operating conditions among US manufacturing firms," said the IHS Markit on Friday.
Key highlights:
- The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) registered 52.8 in August, down slightly from July’s reading of 53.3.
- Weighing on the headline index was a softer rise in manufacturing production. Output at manufacturing firms increased at the weakest pace since June 2016 in August.
- Meanwhile, new orders rose at a pace only slightly weaker than July.
- Positive sentiment remained robust in August, despite slipping slightly since July.
- Subsequently, firms continued to hire additional staff. Workforce numbers expanded at the strongest pace in six months.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.