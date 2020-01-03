US Manufacturing ISM may not be as awful as it looks – Wells Fargo

Data released today showed an unexpected decline in the US Manufacturing ISM index to 47.2 in December. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the fifth consecutive month of manufacturing contraction and worst print since 2009 in today’s ISM may not be as awful as it looks.
Key Quotes:
“The ISM manufacturing index came in at 47.2 for December, signaling that industrial activity shrank in each of the last five months of the year. Even worse is the fact that this marks the lowest headline for the ISM since the recession. Various subcomponents also plumbed lows that haven’t been touched in a decade, including most notably employment which fell to 45.1.”
“An argument could be made that the ISM has offered a glass-half-empty look at the industrial sector in recent months. That’s not to say there has not been pressure, a number of other purchasing manager surveys have indicated a softening, but the ISM looks decidedly worse than others.”
“The trade war has been a significant headwind and factor in the trend decline since 2018.”
“If 2019 was a year of escalation in the trade war, perhaps 2020 will at least be a year in which things stop getting worse. On January 15, the detailed terms of the Phase I trade deal with China are set to be released with a formal signing at the White House.”
“We are not so sanguine as to suggest this is the end of the trade war, but it is certainly a de-escalation and that is a start. To the extent that trade policy put downward pressure on the manufacturing sector, each phase of détente ought to relieve that pressure; if so today’s report may mark the low point.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows after weak ISM figure, amid Mid-East escalation
EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1150 after the ISM Manufacturing PMI plunged to 47.2 points in December. Earlier, the dollar gained ground after a massive US-Iranian escalation.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable near weekly lows
GBP/USD extends its drop below 1.31 amid safe-haven flows toward the US dollar following escalating Mid-East tensions. UK Construction PMI fell short of expectations with 44.4 points.
Middle East bursts and heats the crypto haven
The main crypto assets turned upward when the attack in Baghdad became known. There are medium-term upside possibilities that could drive the market into Bitcoin’s halving. The crypto market is very sensitive and reacts quickly to events.
Suleimani killing: Three reasons a US-Iran war may break out and potential market impact
Qassem Suleimani's killing is significant as he is a senior state actor. Iran has already proved its sophisticated capabilities in attacking Saudi oil installations. The upcoming Israeli elections and PM Netanyahu's battle for staying out of prison may add to the escalation.
USD/JPY: Oversold conditions may stop the US-Iranian escalation free-fall
USD/JPY has dropped sharply following the US killing of a top Iranian commander. US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the FOMC minutes are eyed. Friday's four-hour chart is pointing to oversold conditions.