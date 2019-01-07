US: Manufacturing ISM index likely to decline to 51.0 in June - TDS

Analysts at TD Securities are looking for a new monthly decline in the US manufacturing ISM index to 51.0, as they expect ongoing trade headwinds to have affected business sentiment in the June survey.

Key Quotes

“The average of the ISM-adjusted regional surveys signaled a 2pt decline from the May levels to 51.9, with retreats in five out of the six published surveys we track. We note, however, that most of these surveys were negatively biased by the US-Mexico trade spat given some responses had to be returned early in the month. That said, a recent spate of uninspiring growth in core durable goods orders and a weak Markit PMI survey also boost the odds for a downside surprise in June, in our view.”