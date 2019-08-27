US: Manufacturing and consumer confidence data in focus – TD Securities

According to analysts at TD Securities, the market expects the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index of US to register its first improvement in six months with a 10pt gain to -2 in August.

Key Quotes

“The index was as high as 14 back in February but has since declined to -12, in line with the ongoing woes in the manufacturing sector.”

“Separately, the Conference Board's consumer confidence index is expected to have given back some of its July gain, dropping to a still strong 129 level in August from 135.7 before.”