US: Manufacturing activity is poised to remain depressed in the near term – Wells Fargo

On Tuesday, the ISM Manufacturing Index will be released in the US. Analysts at Wells Fargo expect it to show a rebound from 49.1 to 49.9, modestly below market consensus of 50.3.
Key Quotes:
“U.S. manufacturers have experienced a great deal of stress as the ongoing trade war, slowing global growth and overall economic uncertainty have taken an increasing toll. Indeed, the headline ISM manufacturing index recently fell into contraction territory for the first time since 2016. Details in the August report, as well as underlying fundamentals, suggest the headline index will remain under pressure for at least a few more months. The forward-looking new orders component fell to 47.2, which ties the cycle low set in 2012, while the backlogs component remained in contraction territory for the fourth straight month.”
“No doubt, increased economic anxiety related to escalated trade tensions and tariffs is weighing heavily on business confidence. With a clear trajectory of further escalation in this trade war, manufacturing activity is poised to remain depressed in the near term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD extends decline below 1.2300
The GBP/USD pair trades near a multi-week low of 1.2284 set last week amid persistent dollar’s strength and Brexit turmoil weighing on Sterling.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108
After spending the majority of the day fluctuating in a relatively narrow band below the 108 handle, the USD/JPY turned north in the last hour and advanced to a fresh daily high of 108.15.
Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows
After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Die-hard battle between bulls or bears
At present, the control of the story in the media is a potent weapon and if it manages to reach the right objectives – it can be lethal. It is also true that the speed at which things happen – and their spread across the globe – boost the swings of opinion in front of the headlines.