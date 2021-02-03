US' Manchin: Republicans willing to compromise on stimulus

Democratic US Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday that Republicans are willing to compromise on the coronavirus stimulus bill, as reported by Reuters.

"Republicans know they have to go over $600 billion in the relief bill," Manchin added during an interview with MSNBC and argued that there needs to be a hard cap on additional stimulus checks.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged slightly lower on this headline and was last seen flat on the day at 91.18. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.37% at 3,832, suggesting that Wall Street's main indexes are likely to start the day in the positive territory.