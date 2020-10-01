US long-term inflation expectations dropped in September

The US 10-year breakeven rate, a bond market's measure of expected inflation derived from 10-Year Treasury Constant Maturity Securities and 10-Year Treasury Inflation-Indexed Constant Maturity Securities, fell from 1.76% to 1.63% in September.
The market-based measures of long-term price pressures declined even as the Federal Reserve adopted a more flexible approach to controlling inflation at the end of August.
The dollar index also rose by nearly 1.8% in September – the first monthly gain since March.
The decline in inflation expectations could be attributed to the pullback in oil prices. The West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 5.6% in September, snapping a four-month winning trend.
And while the 10-year breakeven rate still holds well above the March low of 0.5%, it is yet to find acceptance above the Fed's 2% target, which the central bank has consistently missed since 2012.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY welcomes October with mixed clues above 105.00
USD/JPY bounces off 105.40 following its declines from 12-day high the previous day. Stimulus talks combat political uncertainty and virus woes. Japan’s Tankan Large Manufacturing Index dropped to -27 in Q3.
EUR/USD confirms the biggest quarterly gain since Q2, 2017
EUR/USD ended the third quarter with 4.3% gains, the biggest single quarter percentage gain since the April to June period of 2017 when the currency pair rose by 7.14%. However, the pair is still trapped in a decade-long bearish channel.
AUD/USD: Bulls aim for 0.7200 amid upbeat trading sentiment
AUD/USD snapped five-month run-up in September despite consolidation from 0.7004 during the last few days. Vaccine hopes, expectations of US stimulus favored market’s risk-on before witnessing disappointment in the last hour.
Gold picks up bids toward $1,900 as stimulus news propel risk
Gold refrains from extending Wednesday’s downbeat performance, bounces off $1,884.74. Nikkei suggests Japanese government is up for additional economic aid. China’s absence highlights Japan, risk catalyst for immediate direction.
WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels
WTI has triggered the bear's appetite in a supply zone. Market structure is expected to contain the bullish price action and focus remains on the downside. The price has broken to the upside convincingly.