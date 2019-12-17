US limitation on exports of technology to China softer than feared – Reuters

The Trump administration's initial batch of ruled to limit exports of technology to China and other importers appear to be softer than initially expected, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing an internal document.

"Based on their titles, the rules appear to be narrowly tailored to address specific national security issues, which should go a long way to calming the nerves of those in industry concerned that the administration would impose controls over broad categories of widely available technologies," Kevin Wolf, former assistant secretary of commerce for export administration, told Reuters.

Nevertheless, this development failed to help the market sentiment turn positive ahead of Wall Street's opening bell. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was down 0.75% on the day and the S&P 500 futures were down 0.1%.