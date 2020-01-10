US likely added 2.14 million jobs last year, least since 2011 - Bloomberg

The US likely added 2.14 million jobs in 2019, bettering the economists' forecast by about quarter million. However, it will be the slowest annual gain since 2011, the final Nonfarm Payrolls report for 2019 due on Friday is expected to show, according to Bloomberg.

The data is also expected to show the pace of job additions slowed to 160,000 in December from November’s 266,000.

For 2020, economists expect average monthly job gains to further moderate to 127,000 from 178,000 in 2019.

The American dollar will likely pick up a strong bid if the monthly payrolls blow past expectations.

