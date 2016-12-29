US: Light news stream with trade balance and jobless claims in focus - BBH

The US reports the advanced merchandise trade balance for November and the deficit is expected to be little changed from just less than $62 bln.

Key Quotes

“Wholesale and retail inventories will also be reported. Together, these reports will feed into economists' forecasts for Q4 GDP. It does appear that the composition of growth may have shifted, with a little less consumption and a little more investment. Weekly initial jobless claims are expected to fall but are skewed by the holidays' and will likely be largely ignored.”