US: Key economic events ahead – Scotiabank

The Scotiabank analysts offer a sneak peek at what to expect from Friday’s American docket.
Key Quotes:
“PCE: From 1.6% y/y in July, the reading could climb to 1.8% and thus make further progress toward the Fed's 2% inflation target. Core PCE inflation bottomed at 1.46% y/y in May and rose to 1.58% in July. If expectations come through for August, then this would be a fairly sudden rebound. It would also help to close the unusually large gap between core CPI inflation and core PCE inflation.
Durable goods orders: Friday's reading for August is expected to be a soft report all around. Headline orders will be weighed down by soft plane orders. Boeing registered only six new plane orders in August following thirty-one in July. In fact, for the year-to-date, Boeing has had more cancellations than orders, for net new orders equal to minus 85 planes. This is entirely due to the 737 order book that has had minus 183 net orders. All other planes offered by Boeing have had only ninety-eight net orders which is quite soft compared to prior years.”
EUR/USD: 1.0900 tested, what's next?
The EUR/USD pair hit the lowest levels since May 2017 at 1.0905 last hour before quickly rebounding to 1.0920 levels, as the bulls continued to guard the 1.09 handle amid a broad-based US dollar retreat from three-week tops.
GBP/USD: Slips further towards 1.2266/72 support-confluence
Sustained trading below 21-day simple moving average (DMA), coupled with the bearish signal from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator.
USD/JPY: Bears taking back charge amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY holds the lower ground near 107.70, as the Yen bulls are back on the bids amid a risk-off market profile, as indicated by the negative Asian equities and S&P 500 futures. However, the losses may be capped by broad USD strength and higher Treasury yields.
Gold: Consolidating between key support and resistances
The price of gold is consolidating following failures in the 1530s which have proven again to be a resistance where prices were fiercely rejected. A fresh bullish cycle will open a fresh bullish cycle will be confirmed targetting the 1800s.
US Durable Goods Orders preview: Consumers have questions
Durable goods orders are predicted to fall 1.0% in August following July’s revised 2.0% gain, initially 2.1%. Orders ex transport are projected to rise 0.2% after a 0.4% decline.