US Justice Department asks judge to allow Govt to ban WeChat from app stores – Reuters

The US Justice Department early Friday ordered a San Francisco federal judge to allow the government to ban Apple Inc and Google from offering WeChat for download in app stores pending an appeal, Reuters reports, citing the filing.

Key quotes

“The filing asked US Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler in San Francisco to put on hold her preliminary injunction issued Saturday.”

The order “permits the continued, unfettered use of WeChat, a mobile application that the Executive Branch has determined constitutes a threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.”

Market reaction

The sentiment on the global markets remains mixed amid omnipresent US-China tensions, COVID-19 vaccine hopes and optimism over a US fiscal stimulus deal.

The Chinese proxy, the AUD, however, benefits from the US dollar retreat and uptick in the US stock futures. At the press time, AUD/USD adds 0.28% to trade near-daily highs of 0.7069.