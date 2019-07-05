James Knightley, chief international economist at ING, suggests that it is a really strong US payrolls figure for June with 224,000 jobs created versus the 160,000 consensus.
Key Quotes
“The previous two months of data saw a net downward revision of 11,000, but nothing can take away from the fact this is a surprisingly strong outcome.”
“Manufacturing payrolls rose 17,000 despite the struggles in the sector relating to an inventory overhang and uncertainty on the trade front. Private payrolls in total rose 191,000 versus the 150,000 expected. Service sector employment rose 154,000 led by business services and education & health, with government employment up 33,000.”
“The unemployment rate moved up to 3.7% from 3.6% (it went to 3.67% from 3.62% for those who are sticklers for accuracy), but this reflects a rise in the participation rate – disaffected former workers being attracted back into the labour force, which should be seen as an encouraging story.”
“There was some softness on the wage front though. Average hourly earnings rose just 0.2% month-on-month versus 0.3% expected and our own forecast of 0.4%. Annual wage growth remains at 3.1%, which is a little disappointing given the tightness of the jobs market. However, it is well ahead of all the key inflation measures so real household disposable income growth is in great shape, which bodes well for consumer spending in the months ahead.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.