US: July PPI inflation likely to come in at 0.2% – TD Securities

In view of TD Securities analysts, US PPI inflation is expected to come in at 0.2% m/m for July, up from 0.1% in the month before.

Key Quotes

“On an annual basis, however, the measure should remain unchanged at 1.7%. Core price inflation should also stay untouched at 2.3% y/y in July, on the back of a modest 0.1% m/m gain.”