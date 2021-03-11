US: JOLTS Job Openings rise to 6.9 million in January vs. 6.6 million expected

US JOLTS Job Openings continued to rise in January.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 92.00 after the data.

The number of job openings on the last business day of January was 6.9 million, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) on Thursday. This reading came in better than the market expectation of 6.6 million.

"Hires were little changed at 5.3 million while total separations decreased to 5.3 million," the publication further read. "Within separations, the quits rate and layoffs and discharges rate changed little at 2.3% and 1.2%, respectively."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this report and was last seen losing 0.14% on a daily basis at 91.70.