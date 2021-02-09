US: JOLTS Job Openings rise to 6.6 million in December vs. 6.5 million expected

US JOLTS Job Openings rose slightly in December.

US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory.

The number of job openings on the last business day of December was 6.6 million, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) on Tuesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 6.5 million.

"Hires decreased to 5.5 million while total separations were little changed at 5.5 million," the publication further read.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.3% on a daily basis at 90.66.