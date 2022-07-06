- JOLTS Job Openings declined by 427,000 in May.
- US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00.
The number of job openings decreased to 11.254 million in May from 11.681 million in April, the monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Wednesday.
"Hires and total separations were little changed at 6.5 million and 6.0 million, respectively," the publication further read. "Within separations, quits (4.3 million) and layoffs and discharges (1.4 million) were little changed."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index remains on track to post its highest daily close in nearly two decades above 107.00. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index was last seen losing 0.4% on the day.
