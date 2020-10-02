US: Jobs recovery unlikely to be complete by the end of 2022 – Wells Fargo

Data released on Friday showed the US economy added 661K jobs in September, below the 850K expected. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out that 52% of the 22.2 million jobs lost are now recovered. They see the second half of the recovery could be painfully slow.
Key Quotes:
“The September jobs report offered more evidence that the second half of the economy’s recovery will be much slower than the first. Employers added 661K jobs last month, less than half the number added in August. The headline number was held down by the release of 34K temporary Census workers.”
“Today’s employment report is somewhat more backward looking than usual due to the fast-moving nature of the pandemic and relatively early survey period (week of Sep. 6). A wave of high-profile mass layoff announcements in recent days and stubbornly high jobless claims suggest the speed of the recovery is likely to downshift even further in the coming months.”
“Just over half (52%) of the 22.2M jobs lost are now recovered, and with the virus continuing to circulate and waning fiscal support, the second half of the recovery will likely be notably, and at times, painfully slower. While we estimate GDP will recover to its pre-pandemic level by late 2021, the jobs recovery is unlikely to be complete by the end of 2022.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.17 after mixed NFP, Trump's coroanvirus news
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. US Non-Farm Payrolls rose by 661,000, below estimates, but the jobless rate dropped to 7.9%. Madrid is going into lockdown eurozone inflation missed estimates.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.29 after Johnson intervenes in Brexit talks
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.29 after UK PM Johnson intervened in Brexit talks and scheduled a call with EC President von der Leyen. Higher hopes are boosting the pound, while Trump's coronavirus is supporting the safe-haven dollar. US Non-Farm Payrolls are mixed.
Gold flat-lined above $1900 mark, unaffected by mixed US jobs report
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early North American session and remained confined in a range, above the $1900 mark post-NFP.
NFP Quick Analysis: Stocks set fall as sub 8% jobless rate lower chances for stimulus
The US gained 661,000 jobs in September, weaker than expected, but the jobless rate fell to 7.9%. Markets are focused on fiscal stimulus and the political headline lowers the chances of a deal.
WTI drops to 2-week lows near $37.50, looks to data
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil prolonged the correction lower on Friday after President Trump tested positive for coronavirus following Tuesday’s presidential debate.