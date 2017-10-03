U.S. jobs once again show solid gains

According to the report published bu the Labor Department, U.S. employers added jobs at an above-average pace for the second month led by gains in construction and manufacturing. After a 238,000 rise in January, the 235,000 increase in jobs was more than previously estimated. The unemployment rate fell 4.7% while wages grew 2.8% from February 2016.

Favorable weather conditions coupled with the optimism surrounding the infrastructure spending under the Trump administration seem to have played a big part on the positive data. Further details of the data showed that construction jobs, which can fluctuate depending on the weather, rose by 58,000, the most since March 2007, and followed a 40,000 increase in January. Manufacturing payrolls gained 28,000, a three-year high. Meanwhile, retail positions fell by 26,000, the most since December 2012.