US Jobless Claims Preview: Some measure of the catastrophe

The US is set to release Initial Jobless Claims for the week of April 10 at 12:30 GMT. Joseph Trevisani, an analysts at FXStreet, explains the figures expected and the implications for the US dollar.
Key quotes
“Initial unemployment claims are expected to be 5.1 million while continuing claims are projected to almost double to 14 million. Four week total would be over 21 million, 13% of the workforce.”
“Projections for the unemployment rate which was 4.4% in March range as high as 30% in the months ahead.”
“Even though the safety trade has diminished somewhat the potential, as evidenced by the modest dollar gains after the retail sales numbers, for a recurrence remains strong.”
“Jobless claims have become the economic epicenter for the US economy and the currency market will likely respond to any substantial variation from the forecast.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.09, marginally lower. An increase in German and French coronavirus figures is weighing on the euro but the broader market mood is improving. Industrial output data from the old continent and the all-important US jobless claims are awaited.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.25 ahead of UK lockdown extension
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25. The UK government is set to extend the lockdowns as coronavirus cases are nearing a plateau. Brexit talks have resumed and jobless claims are eyed.
Cryptocurrencies: Extreme fear kicks off a bullish stampede
Market sentiment collapsed, returning to March lows. The market has launched multiple bullish signals in a strong reaction against extreme fear. Ripple may have the answer to know which side is right in the next few hours.
Gold trades with modest gains, holds steady above $1720 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1720 level.
WTI jumps back above $20 on expectations of sharp drop in Russian oil products exports
The latest statement released by Russia's St. Petersburg oil terminal, cites that It expects a sharp drop in oil products exports in the next few months due to counter coronavirus measures