US: Jobless claims likely to post another high reading? – TDS

In view of analysts at TD Securities, the key data in the US will be jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed survey.
Key Quotes
“On claims, last week's 252K reading was well above the recent sub-220K trend and, on the surface, another relatively high reading, as we are forecasting, could suggest that the labor market is starting to weaken significantly. However, our 240K forecast reflects our second-guessing of the seasonal adjustment process, which is especially challenging at this time of year. We caution against extrapolating unless the rise is sustained in coming weeks.”
“The Philadelphia Fed survey will mostly, but not entirely, reflect pre-China-trade-deal responses.”
GBP/USD unchanged post-BOE just below 1.3100
The GBP/USD pair has seen quite a limited reaction to BOE’s decision to keep its monetary policy unchanged. UK PM Johnson to introduce its Withdrawal Agreement Bill later today, after the Queen’s Speech.
EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair trades lifeless a handful of pips above the 1.1100 level, capped by a short-term resistance around 1.1150 in the short-term. Political uncertainty and looming holidays weighing on the market.
Cryptos find a foothold and try to point to the Moon
Yesterday's article highlighted the extreme overselling of the market and, therefore, the high probability that bargain hunters would appear. And they appeared.
Gold remains confined in a narrow trading band, around $1475 region
Gold edged higher on Thursday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the recent trading range.
USD/JPY hangs near session lows, just above mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-109.00s.