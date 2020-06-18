US Jobless Claims: In the right direction – Wells Fargo

The weekly jobless claims report showed an improvement compared to the previous week’s numbers but not as much as expected. The smaller decline likely reflects some moderation in the pace of re-openings across the US explained analysts at Wells Fargo.
Key Quotes:
“Weekly first-time unemployment claims fell by 58,000 to 1.508 million in the week ended June 13. While talk of a second wave of COVID-19 has dominated headlines, the smaller than expected decline likely simply reflects some moderation in the pace of re-opening, with the easiest re-openings behind us.”
“Jobless claims did not do a good job of anticipating May’s surprisingly large jump in nonfarm payrolls. Rehiring from temporary layoffs likely differs greatly from cyclical layoffs.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.2400 as risk-off couples with minimal BOE’s stimulus
GBP/USD extends its slump and trades close to 1.2400 after the BOE boosted its bond-buying scheme by £100 billion, as expected, and hinted at a slower pace of purchases. US jobless claims disappointed with an increase of around 1.5 million.
EUR/USD hits fresh 2-week lows sub-1.1200
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 as the dollar finds support in a risk-averse mood. US initial and continuing claims missed expectations while the Philly Fed figure jumped back to positive territory. Coronavirus concerns keep weighing on stocks.
Gold’s pullback from $1,737 contained at $1,717
Gold futures spiked up at the European session opening on Thursday but the upside attempt has lacked follow through and the pair retreated after hitting week highs at $1,737 to find support at the $1,717 area.
Altcoin season just around the corner
The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations.
WTI extends recovery, clings to strong gains above $38
After closing the first two days in the positive territory, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.65% on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time gaining traction on Thursday. As of writing, the WTI was up 1.9% on a daily basis at $38.40.