US: Jobless claims and trade data in focus – TDS

Analysts at TDS suggest that it’s going to be a busy day for US data with the release of initial jobless claims and trade data amongst the major releases.

Key Quotes

“Markets are looking for a modest decline in initial jobless claims from 275k to 265k for the last week of September, which would drop the 4-week moving average from 278k to 270k.”

“The US trade deficit is expected to narrow from $43.7bn to $42.7bn in August, and in the final release of the day the market is looking for the August factory orders data to confirm the initial reading of +1.7% m/m. Also a busy day for Fed speakers with Powell, Williams, Harker, and George all scheduled to deliver remarks, and the Senate is scheduled to vote Randy Quarles’ nomination as Fed Governor.”