US: Jobless claims and PPI in focus - BBH

Analysts at BBH point out that the North American session features various speeches from the World Bank and IMF meetings, weekly initial jobless claims, which should continue to normalize, and September PPI.

Key Quotes

“The headline measure of producer prices is expected to rise, but the core measure is expected to be flat at 2.0%. Canada reports news house price. The US Department of Energy reports the official measure of crude stocks. A third weekly drawdown is expected (~6 mln barrels).”