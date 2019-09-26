US jobless claims amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analysts, weekly US jobless claims could prove interesting in light of the weak reading of Monday's flash PMI employment index.

“On the data front, we expect that household lending growth in Sweden remained stable at 4.9% y/y in August. Although the outlook for Riksbank action is uncertain, we expect mortgage rates to remain low. To some extent, this may have been mitigated by deteriorating labour market data.”

“European money growth data will give the status of monetary policy transmission before the restart of ECB's QE programme.”

“In central bank speeches, ECB's Draghi (15:30 CEST) and the Fed's Kaplan, Bullard, Clarida, Daly, Kashkari and Barkin will all speak this afternoon.”

“USD funding market will keep a close watch on the results of Fed's repo operations. It has scheduled to roll over its overnight repo operation and increased the limit to USD100bn (from USD75bn) and conduct its second two-week term repo operation this week with a limit of USD60bn (compared to USD30bn on Tuesday).”