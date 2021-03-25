US Jobless Claims: A definitive step in the right direction – Wells Fargo

The weekly jobless claims report showed on Thursday the lowest levels in a year, with initial claims below 700K for the first time since the pandemic. Analysts at Wells Fargo argue that while the ranks of beneficiaries remain staggeringly high at 19 million, the unemployment benefits flowing to these individuals is just another example of the significant income support to households this cycle that has kept consumer spending relatively buoyant.
Key Quotes:
“The direction and magnitude of weekly claims continue to hold clues about the recovery. To that end, claims tumbled by 97K to a 52-week low of 684K. The sharp drop came on the heels of an unexpected and upwardly revised figure of 781K the prior week. Through weekly volatility, however, the trend remains firmly, albeit slowly, downward. The four-week moving average fell by 13K to hit a fresh cycle low.”
“While this week's claims figures show conditions improving, the initial damage brought on by COVID lingers. About 4.5 million individuals continue to collect regular unemployment insurance, while another 6.6 million are collecting extended benefits, including through programs such as the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.”
“Despite 9.5 million fewer jobs in the economy since COVID, "labor" income, including the value of unemployment benefits, is up 4.8% since February of last year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles below 1.18 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.18, hitting a new four-month low. US GDP beat estimates with 4.3% and jobless claims also came out better than projected with 684,000. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement.
Bitcoin downward pull deepens despite growing institutional interest
The cryptocurrency market is wading in red waters for the second day in a row. The widespread declines are likely to have been triggered by Bitcoin's drop from highs around $60,000 to $51,000.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
S&P 500: Vaccine fights, tech stocks fright as Powell says debt is tight
Fed Chair Powell says the US debt level is unsustainable but half of it is. Hmmm, not so much fun if you are in the wrong half of lenders to the US then! A big statement that generated little market sentiment. Why?