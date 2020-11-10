US: Job openings was little changed at 6.4 million in September

JOLTS Job Openings were little changed in September.

US Dollar Index fell toward 92.60 after this data.

The number of job openings in the US stood at 6.4 million in the last business day of September, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS).

"Hires and total separations were little changed at 5.9 million and 4.7 million, respectively," the publication read. "Within separations, the quits rate was little changed at 2.1% while the layoffs and discharges rate decreased to a series low of 0.9%."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged lower after this report and is currently losing 0.2% n the day at 92.65.