US: Job openings increase in June; hires and separations little changed

US: Job openings increase in June; hires and separations little changedBy Eren Sengezer
"The number of job openings increased to 6.2 million on the last business day of June," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced on Tuesday.
Key takeaways:
- On the last business day of June, the job openings level increased to 6.2 million (+461,000)
- The job openings rate was 4.0 percent
- The number of job openings increased for total private (+417,000) and for government (+44,000)
- Job openings increased in a number of industries with the largest increases occurring in professional and business services (+179,000), health care and social assistance (+125,000), and construction (+62,000).
- Job openings decreased in other services (-62,000).
