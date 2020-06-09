US: Job Openings in April edged lower to 5.046 million

US JOLTS Job Openings edged lower to 5.046 million in April.

US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 96.50.

The number of Job Openings in the US fell to 5.046 million on the last business day of April, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) report on Tuesday. This reading came in slightly higher than the market expectation of 5 million and followed March's reading of 6.01 million.

Additional takeaways

"The job openings rate was little changed at 3.7%."

"Among the industries, the largest declines were in professional and business services (-309,000), health care and social assistance (-115,000), and retail trade (-113,000)."

"In April, the number and rate of hires decreased to series lows of 3.5 million (-1,587,000) and 2.7%, respectively."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index largely ignored this data and was last seen losing 0.3% on the day at 96.42.