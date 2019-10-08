US job creation remains firm, Fed expected to cut rates again – UOB

Alvin Liew from Global Economics & Markets Research at UOB Group assessed the recent figures from US Non-farm Payrolls for the month of September.
Key Quotes
“Sep’s employment situation had something for everyone to chew on: low employment creation, lower wage growth & lowest unemployment rate in 50 years. For a second straight month, the US Labor Market report on Fri (4 Oct) showed US nonfarm payrolls increasing by a lower-than-expected pace, this time by 136,000 in Sep (Bloomberg median forecast: 145,000). That said, some cheer was added to the employment situation with a 45,000 upward revision of payrolls for the preceding two months; Aug’s payrolls were revised up markedly by 38,000 to 168,000 (from 130,000) while Jul’s payrolls were revised again, but this time higher by 7,000 to 166,000 (from 159,000). Job creation is averaging at 161,000 monthly so far this year, below the 223,000 monthly average recorded for 2018. And while the private sector was again mainly responsible for US jobs creation with 114,000 in Sep (lower from 122,000 in Aug), the US government employment continued to trend up and added 22,000 jobs in Sep”.
“Within the private sector, job creation in services industries (109,000) remains the driving force while goods-producing industries added just 5,000 jobs which was largely due to construction (+7,000) while manufacturing unexpectedly lost 2,000 jobs, leading to concerns that the on-going US-China trade dispute is negatively impacting manufacturing hiring outlook”.
“US unemployment rate unexpectedly eased lower to a fresh 50-year low of 3.5% (from 3.7% in Aug), lowest since Dec 1969 even as US labor force participation rate stayed steady at 63.2% (unchanged from Aug). US wage growth came in below market expectations and was flat at 0.0% m/m from 0.4% m/m in Aug. Compared to a year ago, wage growth slowed to 2.9% (from 3.2% in Aug), well missing the Bloomberg median forecast of 3.2% y/y and importantly, it was the first time US wage growth drop below 3% since Oct 2018”.
“Even though the number of jobs created and wage growth both missed expectations in Sep, the numbers do not point to recession but it does flag concerns about the sustainability of US domestic private consumption to support US economic growth. What the subdued wage inflation and slower job creation pace implies is that it will reinforce expectations for the Fed to cut rates further in Oct, as the Fed would “act as appropriate” to sustain the US economic expansion… We believe the ongoing trade dispute and the recent soft batch of economic & jobs data will “push” the Fed to take on more “insurance” rate cuts in 2019. After the Sep cut, we project two more 25bps rate cuts in the 29/30 Oct 2019 FOMC and the 10/11 Dec 2019 FOMC, to bring the upper bound of the FFTR lower to 1.5%, well below the 2% inflation target. We currently do not factor in further cuts in 2020”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1000 post-mixed German data
EUR/USD broke the Asian consolidative mode to the upside and reached session highs near 1.0985 region, as the mixed German Industrial Production data failed to deter the EUR bulls amid a broadly subdued US dollar.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable near 1.2300 handle amid persistent Brexit uncertainties
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the 1.2300 handle through the Asian session on Tuesday. Renewed Brexit-pessimism continued weighing on the Pound.
USD/JPY ticks higher, back closer to mid-107.00s
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild positive bias through the Asian session on Tuesday and remained well within the striking distance of the overnight swing high.
Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark, multi-day lows
Gold added to the previous session's losses and dropped to near one-week lows during the early Asian on Tuesday, albeit managed to recover a bit thereafter. The downside seemed cushioned as the focus remains on US-CN talks.
The last Brexit election
After more than three years, three Prime Ministers and three Parliamentary votes the final Brexit choices may hovering into in sight. First up the EU Commission can accept some version of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s current offering before the October 31st deadline.