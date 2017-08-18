US, Japan step up defense cooperation to counter North Korea - RTRS

US, Japan step up defense cooperation to counter North Korea - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports remarks from the Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera, after talks with senior US officials in Washington on the defense cooperation to counter the North Korean nuclear threat.
Key Quotes:
"For this threat of North Korea, at this meeting we agreed to increase the pressure and to strengthen the alliance capability."
"In light of the threat of North Korea, the four of us confirmed the importance of the unwavering U.S. commitment to extended deterrence."
"Our effort is to cause them to want to engage in talks but engage in talks with an understanding that these talks will lead to a different conclusion than talks of the past."
