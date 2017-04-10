US-Japan 10-yr bond yield spread at 3-month high

US-Japan 10-yr bond yield spread at 3-month highBy Omkar Godbole
The 10-year yield differential/spread between the US-Japan 10-year bond yield stands at 227.6 basis points; the highest level since July 7.
Yield spread chart
- Despite the uptick in the yield differential, the Dollar-Yen pair is struggling to break above 113.00 handle.
- The technical exhaustion in the USD/JPY pair could translate into a short-term sell-off if the yield spread starts losing altitude.
