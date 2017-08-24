US: Jackson Hole and jobless claims in focus – Danske Bank

In view of analysts at Danske Bank, the release of initial jobless claims and existing home sales in addition to the beginning of Jackson Hole Symposium will attract maximum investors’ attention in today’s session.

Key Quotes

“The Jackson Hole Symposium starts today but financial markets will have to wait until tomorrow to get the key speeches by both ECB President Mario Draghi and Fed President Janet Yellen. There may be some interesting interviews at the fringes though to look out for.”



“On the data front, US initial jobless claims and US existing home sales are due. Initial claims have been edging lower again in recent weeks and fell to 232k last week - very close to the cycle low in February. It points to a robust labour market with a very low rate of layoffs.”