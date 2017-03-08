US: Its all politics - BBH

Reports that the US may launch another investigation into Chinese trade practices (intellectual property) has had little immediate impact, explains the analysis team at BBH.

Key Quotes

“The effort to cut legal immigration by half may counter efforts to boost growth given the current demographic situation. On the other hand, there have some reports suggesting an optimistic case of Congress passing next month some continuing resolution for spending in lieu of a new budget, and attaching a rise in the debt ceiling to that. The White House seeks a $2.5 trillion increase, while the conservative Freedom Caucus is more willing to concede $1.5 trillion.”