Reuters reported earlier today that the US issued a proclamation putting restrictions on travel from North Korea, Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

The White House issued a press release, citing presidential proclamation enhancing vetting capabilities and processes for detecting attempted entry into the United States by terrorists or other public-safety threats.

Meanwhile, the US President Trump twitted, “Making America Safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet”.