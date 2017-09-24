US to put restrictions on travel from N Korea, Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela & YemenBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reported earlier today that the US issued a proclamation putting restrictions on travel from North Korea, Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.
The White House issued a press release, citing presidential proclamation enhancing vetting capabilities and processes for detecting attempted entry into the United States by terrorists or other public-safety threats.
Meanwhile, the US President Trump twitted, “Making America Safe is my number one priority. We will not admit those into our country we cannot safely vet”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.