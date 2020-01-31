US issues level 4 advisory to its citizens not to travel to China

Amid latest headlines on coronavirus, Reuters reports that the US has issued a travel advisory to not travel to China.

The US advises its citizens not to travel to China due to the Coronavirus, as it issues a level 4 advisory, the reported added.

Further Details:

Do not travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Those currently in China should consider departing using commercial means. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Warning for all of China.

Separately, it is being reported that Japan will enforce drastic measures for coronavirus from Saturday.

Also, the Taiwanese Finance Minister said that it’s still not the time for national stabilization fund to enter the stock market, as cited by Reuters.

He added that if large outflows from foreign investors which cause market disorder, he will call a meeting of the fund.

The market sentiment remains lifted after the World Health Organization (WHO) presser that portrayed a surprising relaxed tone over what they termed as an international emergency. Investors also cheer the upbeat Chinese NBS Manufacturing PMI for January.