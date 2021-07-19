US issues 'Do Not Travel' advisory for UK over coronavirus

The news adds to the market’s risk-off mood and weighed on the AUD/USD prices after release. That said, the risk-barometer pair in Asia remains pressured around 0.7340, after refreshing the yearly low to 0.7321 the previous day.

The report also said, “US and airline officials do not expect the restrictions on UK travelers to be lifted until August at the earliest - and warn it could be pushed back further.”

The news additionally mentioned that the UK’s travel advisory rating was escalated to “Level 4” and the CDC said, “If you must travel to the United Kingdom, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel,” per Reuters.

Early Tuesday morning in Asia, Reuters came out with the news saying, “The US State Department and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) both issued on Monday their highest warnings against travel to the United Kingdom because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in that country.”

