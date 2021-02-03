US: ISM Services PMI rises to highest level in two years at 58.7 in January vs. 56.8 expected

- ISM Services PMI rose to its highest level in two years in January.
- US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.20.
The economic activity in the US' service sector expanded at its strongest pace since February 2019 with the ISM Services PMI rising to 58.7 from 57.7 in January. This reading beat the market expectation of 56.8.
Further details of the publication showed that the New Orders Index improved to 61.8 from 58.6 and the Employment Index rose to 55.2 from 48.7, highest since February 2020. Finally, the Prices Paid Index edged lower to 64.2 from 64.4.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this data and was last seen posting small daily losses at 91.14.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
