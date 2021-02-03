US: ISM Services PMI rises to highest level in two years at 58.7 in January vs. 56.8 expected

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • ISM Services PMI rose to its highest level in two years in January.
  • US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 91.20.

The economic activity in the US' service sector expanded at its strongest pace since February 2019 with the ISM Services PMI rising to 58.7 from 57.7 in January. This reading beat the market expectation of 56.8.

Further details of the publication showed that the New Orders Index improved to 61.8 from 58.6 and the Employment Index rose to 55.2 from 48.7, highest since February 2020. Finally, the Prices Paid Index edged lower to 64.2 from 64.4.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this data and was last seen posting small daily losses at 91.14.

