US: ISM Services PMI improves to to 57.2 in December vs. 54.5 expected

US ISM Services PMI beat market expectation in December.

US Dollar Index clings to daily gains a little below 90.00.

The economic activity in the US' service sector continued to expand at a robust pace in December with the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services PMI improving to 57.2 from 55.9 in November. This reading came in better than analysts' estimate of 54.5.

Further details of the publication revealed that the New Orders Index climbed to 58.5 from 55.9, the Employment Index dropped to 48.2 from 51.1 and the Prices Paid Index edged lower to 64.8 from 66.1.

Commenting on the data, "in December, a slight uptick in the rate of services-sector growth continued," noted Anthony Nieves, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Business Survey Committee. "Respondents' comments are mixed about business conditions and the economy. Various local- and state-level COVID-19 shutdowns continue to negatively impact companies and industries."

Market reaction

The US Dollar ındex preserves its bullish momentum after this report and was last seen gaining 0.37% on the day at 89.86. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index notched a new record high at 3,801 in the last minutes.