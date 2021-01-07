US: ISM Services PMI improves to to 57.2 in December vs. 54.5 expected

- US ISM Services PMI beat market expectation in December.
- US Dollar Index clings to daily gains a little below 90.00.
The economic activity in the US' service sector continued to expand at a robust pace in December with the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Services PMI improving to 57.2 from 55.9 in November. This reading came in better than analysts' estimate of 54.5.
Further details of the publication revealed that the New Orders Index climbed to 58.5 from 55.9, the Employment Index dropped to 48.2 from 51.1 and the Prices Paid Index edged lower to 64.8 from 66.1.
Commenting on the data, "in December, a slight uptick in the rate of services-sector growth continued," noted Anthony Nieves, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Services Business Survey Committee. "Respondents' comments are mixed about business conditions and the economy. Various local- and state-level COVID-19 shutdowns continue to negatively impact companies and industries."
Market reaction
The US Dollar ındex preserves its bullish momentum after this report and was last seen gaining 0.37% on the day at 89.86. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index notched a new record high at 3,801 in the last minutes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. The ISM Services PMI beat estimates with 57.2 points.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus.
Gold flat-lined below $1920
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1917 region.
Bitcoin price hits new all-time high at $38,500 as the industry reaches $1 trillion market cap
Bitcoin price continues posting new highs almost every single day in what seems to be an unstoppable rally. We have seen practically no correction moves since December 2020 as resistance to the upside is extremely weak.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.